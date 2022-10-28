Equinor reports Q3 results; revises FY22 guidance range
Oct. 28, 2022 12:53 AM ETEquinor ASA (EQNR), STOHFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Equinor press release (NYSE:EQNR): Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.97.
- adjusted earnings of $24.3B and $6.72B after tax in the third quarter of 2022.
- Net operating income was $26.1B and the net income was reported at $9.37B.
- Revenue of $43.34B (+79.6% Y/Y) beats by $2.84B.
- Cash dividend of $0.20 and increased extraordinary cash dividend to $0.70 per share for third quarter of 2022 and a fourth share buy-back tranche of $1.83B.
- Outlook: Organic capital expenditures are estimated at around USD 8.5 billion for 2022, at an annual average of around USD 10 billion for 2022-2023 and at an annual average of around USD 12 billion for 2024-20251 .
- Production for 2022 is estimated to be around 1% above 2021 level.
- Equinor’s ambition is to keep the unit of production cost in the top quartile of its peer group.
- Scheduled maintenance activity is estimated to reduce equity production by around 40 mboe per day for the full year of 2022.
