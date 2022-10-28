Bank of Japan keeps interest rates on hold as expected and maintained its dovish guidance
Oct. 28, 2022 1:03 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% and that for 10-year bond yields around 0% during its October meeting, but lifted its 2022 inflation forecast to 2.9% from 2.3% made in July, citing surging prices of energy, food, and durable goods.
- The central bank also announced that it will make changes to the way it buys exchange-traded funds (ETF), starting from Dec,1st.
- Under the revised rule, the BoJ will take into account the holding cost of each ETFs and select those with the lowest trust fee ratio in making purchases.
- In a quarterly outlook report, the board cut its 2022 GDP growth forecast to 2.0% from 2.4%, due to the spread of COVID this summer and slowdowns in overseas economies. For FY 2023, the bank cut slightly its GDP outlook to 1.9% from 2.0%.
- The BoJ reiterated it will take extra easing measures if needed while continuing to buy unlimited amounts of bonds to guard an implicit 0.25% cap every market day, as it has been doing since April.
- “There remain extremely high uncertainties for Japan’s economy,” the BOJ said in its statement. “Risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside. Risks to prices are skewed to the upside.”
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY
Comments