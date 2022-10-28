Japan jobless rate unexpectedly edges higher
Oct. 28, 2022 1:10 AM ETEWJ, JEQ, DXJ, FXYBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Japan’s unemployment rate unexpectedly was at 2.6 percent in September 2022, compared with market consensus and August's 30-month low of 2.5 percent.
- The number of unemployed increased by 80 thousand to 1.83 million while employment was up by 130 thousand to 67.43 million.
- The labor force went up by 180 thousand to 69.23 million and those detached from the labor force fell by 90 thousand to 40.99 million.
- A year earlier, the unemployment rate was at 2.8 percent. Meantime, the jobs-to-application ratio went up to a 30-month high of 1.34 in September from 1.32 in August, above forecasts of 1.33.
- ETFs: JEQ, EWJ, DXJ, FXY
