Asia-Pacific fell as the Bank of Japan’s left its benchmark interest rate unchanged

Oct. 28, 2022 1:39 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan -0.72%. BOJ announces it leaves monetary policy unchanged.

All 3 Japan inflation indicators rose in October, higher than expected. JPY little changed.

Japan data - Tokyo area headline inflation 3.5% (expected 3.1%).

Japan jobs data - September jobless rate 2.6% (expected 2.5%).

China -1.50%.

Hong Kong -2.94%.

Australia -0.87%. Australia PPI for Q3 2022 +1.9% q/q (prior +1.4%).

The Reserve Bank of Australia is expected to hike cash rate by 25bp next week.

India +0.35%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.17 points, or 0.6%, to end at 32,033.28 in its fifth straight positive session. The S&P 500 closed 0.6% lower at 3,807.30, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.6% to 10,792.68.

South Korea finance minister says October inflation will likely be slower than predicted.

New Zealand consumer confidence for October unchanged at 85.4 (prior 85.4).

The European Central Bank announced Thursday a 75-basis-point interest rate hike, its third consecutive increase this year, while also revealing new conditions for European banks.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.15%; S&P 500 -0.61%; Nasdaq -1.04%.

