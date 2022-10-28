Sanofi reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 EPS guidance

Oct. 28, 2022 1:51 AM ETSanofi (SNY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Sanofi press release (NASDAQ:SNY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €2.88 beats by €0.22.
  • Revenue of €12.48B (+19.7% Y/Y) beats by €440M, sales growth of 9.0% at CER driven by Specialty Care and Vaccines.
  • Specialty Care grew 19.9% driven by Dupixent® performance (€2,314M, +44.5%) and launch momentum in Rare Disease.
  • Vaccines up 23.5% from strong Flu sales in the quarter, rebound of Travel vaccines and growth of Meningitis and PPH franchises.
  • General Medicines achieved 2.4% core assets growth despite lower Lovenox® sales due to decreasing demand from COVID-19.
  • CHC up 1.9% with strong growth in Digestive Wellness and Cough & Cold in a normalizing market environment post-COVID-19.
  • Full-year 2022 business EPS guidance revise upward: Sanofi now expects 2022 business EPS to grow ~16% at CER, barring unforeseen major adverse events.
  • Applying average October 2022 exchange rates, the positive currency impact on 2022 business EPS is estimated between +9.5% to +10.5%.

