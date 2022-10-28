Pinnacle Bank GAAP EPS of $0.45, revenue of $9.01M

Oct. 28, 2022 2:25 AM ETPinnacle Bank (PBNK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Pinnacle Bank press release (OTCQB:PBNK): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.45.
  • Revenue of $9.01M (+13.8% Y/Y).
  • The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2022 was $6.2M or 1.30% of loans.
  • Total deposits at September 30, 2022, increased to $700.0M from $647.1M at September 30, 2021, an 8% increase.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains above regulatory guidelines for well capitalized banks.
  • At September 30, 2022, the Bank had a total capital ratio of 13.28%. Book value per share at September 30, 2022 was $12.76.

