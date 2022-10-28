Advantage Oil & Gas Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.22, revenue of C$235.39M
Oct. 28, 2022 2:33 AM ETAdvantage Energy Ltd. (AAVVF), AAV:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Advantage Oil & Gas press release (OTCPK:AAVVF): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$0.22.
- Revenue of C$235.39M (+75.2% Y/Y).
- Adjusted funds flow of C$96.7M or $0.52/share (up 53% versus the same period in 2021).
- Free cash flow of C$38.1M (39% of AFF).
- Cash used in investing activities was C$42.8M.
- Net capital expenditures were C$58.5M.
- Quarterly production of 54,168 boe/d (286 MMcf/d natural gas and 6,447 bbls/d liquids). Production remains on track to achieve corporate guidance for 2022 despite having shut-in an average of approximately 2,500 boe/d of AECO-exposed production during extremely low prices.
- Quarterly liquids production of 6,447 bbls/d (2,168 bbls/d oil, 1,049 bbls/d condensate, and 3,230 bbls/d NGLs), an increase of 36% compared to third quarter of 2021.
