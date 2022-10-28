French GDP growth slows in Q3, matches forecasts as household spending stagnated
Oct. 28, 2022
- The French economy advanced 0.2% on quarter in Q3 of 2022, slowing from a 0.5% growth in Q2, in line with market consensus, preliminary estimates showed.
- This was the second straight quarter of expansion, supported by domestic demand and robust fixed investment.
- Inventory changes also made a positive contribution to the GDP, while net trade was a drag as exports grew less than imports.
- Meantime, exports slowed for the third straight quarter (0.7% vs 1.3%) while imports increased faster (2.2% vs 1.2%).
- On a yearly basis, the GDP expanded by 1.0% in Q3, moderating sharply from a 4.2% growth in Q2.
- ETFs: EWQ, FLFR.
