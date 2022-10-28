Volkswagen GAAP EPS of €3.90, revenue of €70.71B

Oct. 28, 2022 4:14 AM ETVolkswagen AG (VWAGY), VLKAF, VWAPY, VLKPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Volkswagen press release (OTCPK:VWAGY): Q3 GAAP EPS of €3.90.
  • Revenue of €70.71B (+24.2% Y/Y).
  • Vehicles sales 2,236K.
  • Production 2,237K.
  • Outlook: "We expect the sales revenue of the Volkswagen Group in 2022 to be 8% to 13% higher than the prior-year figure. It is also anticipated that the 2022 sales revenue of the Passenger Cars Business Area will be 5% to 10% higher year-on-year. In terms of operating result for the Group before and after special items, we forecast an operating return on sales in the range of 7.0% to 8.5% in 2022. In terms of operating result for the Passenger Cars Business Area before and after special items, we expect an operating return on sales in the range of 8% to 9% in 2022. For the Commercial Vehicles Business Area, we anticipate an operating return on sales of 4% to 5% amid a strong year-on-year increase in sales revenue, including Navistar. In the Power Engineering Business Area, we expect sales revenue to be moderately above the prior-year figure and operating result to be in the positive low triple-digit million euro range. For the Financial Services Division, we forecast that sales revenue will be noticeably higher than the prior-year figure and that the operating result will be around €5 billion."

