European markets lower after central bank rate hike and flurry of earnings reports

Oct. 28, 2022 4:28 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

London -0.80%

Germany -0.85%.German economy posts unexpected Q3 growth.

France -0.49%. French economy ekes out meagre growth in Q3, inflation hits record high.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.9%.Most sectors and major bourses were down in early trade, with mining stocks leading losses. Health care was the only sector in the green.

Spain's 12-month inflation slows to 7.3% in October.

Spain's quarterly growth slows to 0.2%, missing expectations.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 3.97%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 2.04%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 3.45%.

