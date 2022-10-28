European markets lower after central bank rate hike and flurry of earnings reports
Oct. 28, 2022 4:28 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
London -0.80%.
Germany -0.85%.German economy posts unexpected Q3 growth.
France -0.49%. French economy ekes out meagre growth in Q3, inflation hits record high.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.9%.Most sectors and major bourses were down in early trade, with mining stocks leading losses. Health care was the only sector in the green.
Spain's 12-month inflation slows to 7.3% in October.
Spain's quarterly growth slows to 0.2%, missing expectations.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than three basis point to 3.97%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 2.04%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than four basis point to 3.45%.
