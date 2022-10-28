German economy unexpectedly grows in Q3
- Germany's economy grew by 0.3% on quarter in the three months to September 2022, following a meager 0.1% expansion in the previous period and beating market expectations of a 0.2% contraction, a preliminary estimate showed.
- However, it does not mean that the German economy will be able to prevent a recession. The recession is only delayed, not canceled.
- Private consumption expenditure was the only driver of growth, even as Europe's largest economy struggles with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic effects, supply chain interruptions, weakening external demand, rising prices and the war in Ukraine.
- On a yearly basis, German GDP advanced by 1.2% in the third quarter, also beating forecasts of 0.8%.
