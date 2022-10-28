Spain GDP growth rate below forecasts

Oct. 28, 2022 4:51 AM ETEWPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • The Spanish economy expanded 0.2% on quarter in the three months to September of 2022, slowing sharply from a 1.5% growth in the previous period and slightly below market estimates of 0.3%, preliminary estimates showed.
  • The post-lockdown boost that pushed tourism and leisure higher in the last quarter seems to be fading, while high inflation and borrowing costs start to weigh on consumer spending.
  • Also, exports rose at a softer pace (1.3% vs 4.9%) while imports increased faster (3.7% vs 2.8%).
  • Compared to the same quarter last year, the Spanish economy grew 3.8%, the least in over a year.
  • EWP.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.