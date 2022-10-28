Spain GDP growth rate below forecasts
Oct. 28, 2022 4:51 AM ETEWPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- The Spanish economy expanded 0.2% on quarter in the three months to September of 2022, slowing sharply from a 1.5% growth in the previous period and slightly below market estimates of 0.3%, preliminary estimates showed.
- The post-lockdown boost that pushed tourism and leisure higher in the last quarter seems to be fading, while high inflation and borrowing costs start to weigh on consumer spending.
- Also, exports rose at a softer pace (1.3% vs 4.9%) while imports increased faster (3.7% vs 2.8%).
- Compared to the same quarter last year, the Spanish economy grew 3.8%, the least in over a year.
- EWP.
Comments