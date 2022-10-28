Spain inflation rate slows more than expected
Oct. 28, 2022 4:56 AM ETEWPBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spain’s consumer price inflation fell to 7.3% year-on-year in October of 2022 from 8.9% in the prior month, well below market expectations of 8%, a preliminary estimate showed.
- It was marked the lowest rate of price growth since January of this year, dropping for the third month since hitting the 38-year high of 10.8 percent hit in July.
- Still, it remained sharply above the European Central Bank target rate of 2 percent.
- Core inflation--which exclude the more volatile categories of food and energy--remained unchanged at 6.2% in October.
- On a monthly basis, Spain's consumer prices rose 0.4% by both national standards and 0.1% by EU-harmonized standards.
- EWP.
