The city of Wuhan, where COVID-19 all began (or at least was first recorded), has gone into lockdown, as China sticks to a zero-COVID policy despite heavy economic costs. More than 800K people in one district were told to stay at home until Oct. 30, and it's not alone in observing the strict strategy as coronavirus cases spread across the country. Nearly 30 cities are currently observing some degree of lockdown measures, according to analysts at Nomura, with around 207M people affected in regions accounting for almost a quarter of China's GDP.

Quote: "The COVID situation in China has deteriorated at an alarming pace, but abandoning zero-COVID now could be perceived as conceding that the strategy did not work in the first place," said Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, when heavy lockdowns resurfaced earlier this year.

Since then, Communist Party leader Xi Jinping has only doubled down on the draconian measures, which seek to eliminate outbreaks as soon as they occur at just about any cost. China remains one of the only countries in the world to still employ such a strategy, which is likely to remain in place at least until March, "when the political reshuffle will be fully completed and the new leaders fully take over the cabinet." China just wrapped up its 20th National Party Congress, which saw Xi Jinping tighten his grip on power and stack the new Politburo Standing Committee with allies, loyalists and protégés.

Movement: While China's zero-COVID strategy has weighed on its economy and market in the past, additional forces were at play overnight. Equities in Hong Kong led losses across Asia, with the Hang Seng Tech Index tumbling as much as 6%, as U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce Alan Estevez commented on an agreement with allies to limit some chip-related exports to China. "We expect to have a deal done in the near term," he told an event at the Center for a New American Security, outlining that the new curbs would restrain Beijing's military systems.

ETFs: NYSEARCA:FXI, NYSEARCA:KWEB, NYSEARCA:CQQQ, NASDAQ:MCHI, NYSEARCA:ASHR, NYSEARCA:YINN, NYSE:TDF, NYSEARCA:CHIQ, NYSEARCA:GXC, NYSEARCA:EWH, NYSEARCA:KBA, NYSEARCA:YANG, NASDAQ:CXSE, NYSE:CAF, NYSEARCA:CWEB, NASDAQ:PGJ, NYSEARCA:KURE, NYSEARCA:CHIX, NYSEARCA:CYB