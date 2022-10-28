Ucloudlink redeems $1M of convertible debentures
Oct. 28, 2022 5:38 AM ETuCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) has announced early redemption of convertible debentures issued on Jan 6, 2022.
- The mobile data traffic sharing marketplace conducted a privately negotiated transaction with the holder of its existing convertible debenture to redeem $1M principal amount of the debentures for an aggregate redemption amount of ~$1.05M, including accrued and unpaid interest.
- Following the redemption, Ucloudlink (UCL) has nil outstanding amount of the convertible debentures. The company currently has ~244.68M Class A ordinary shares and ~122,07M Class B ordinary shares outstanding.
