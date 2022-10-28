ViiV Healthcare cabotegravir long-acting injectable to prevent HIV gets EMA review

Oct. 28, 2022 5:46 AM ETGSK plc (GSK), PFE, SGIOF, SGIOYBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The European Medicines Agency (EMA) validated ViiV Healthcare's application seeking approval of cabotegravir long-acting injectable for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1.
  • ViiV Healthcare is majority-owned by GSK (NYSE:GSK) and counts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi Limited (OTCPK:SGIOF) (OTCPK:SGIOY) among its shareholders.
  • ViiV noted that Cabotegravir long-acting for HIV prevention is administered six times per year, after initiation and is currently approved in the U.S., Australia and Zimbabwe as Apretude.
  • The marketing authorisation application (MAA) was backed by data from two international phase 2b/3 studies, HPTN 083 and HPTN 084.

