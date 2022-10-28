Teton Advisors expects Q3 earnings, AUM to decline

Oct. 28, 2022 6:02 AM ETTeton Advisors, LLC (TETAA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Teton Advisors (OTCQX:TETAA) has reported preliminary Q3 revenues of $3.3M, representing a drop of 21.4% year-over-year.
  • The investment manager's end-of-quarter AUM of $1.4B fell 12.5% compared to $1.6B at June 30, 2022 and 30% compared to 2B at Dec 31, 2021. The decrease for the quarter was equally caused by market declines and net outflows while the decrease for the year-to-date period was primarily driven by market declines.
  • Net income was in a range of $0.3M to $0.4M compared to $0.5M for third quarter 2021. EBITDA came to $0.6M vs. $0.9M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Teton (OTCQX:TETAA) also announced that its raised gross cash proceeds of over $5M from its recent rights offering. As of September 30, 2022, Teton’s cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaled $20.5M.
  • The stock also uplisted from the Pink OTC market to OTCQX with the same ticker symbol, "TETAA."

