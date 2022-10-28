Aon Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.03, revenue of $2.7B misses by $110M
Oct. 28, 2022 6:03 AM ETAon plc (AON)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Aon press release (NYSE:AON): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.02 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $2.7B (flat Y/Y) misses by $110M.
- Operating margin increased 5,150 basis points to 21.9%, and operating margin, adjusted for certain items, increased 100 basis points to 23.1%
- Repurchased 4.2 million class A ordinary shares for approximately $1.2 billion
- Established the Strategy and Technology Group within Reinsurance, which combines strategic advice with data-driven consulting, analytics, and modeling tools to help clients deploy capital efficiently and effectively
- Within Wealth Solutions, achieved $1 billion in U.S. plan assets and commitments for Aon (AOC)'s pooled employer plan (PEP), and reached a new pension risk transfer milestone, advising on transactions totaling over $200 billion of premium since 2010
- Appointed James Platt as Chief Digital Officer and Mindy Simon as Chief Operating Officer, accelerating the digital delivery of our capabilities and furthering our growth enablement from Aon Business Services
