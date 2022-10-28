U.S. Silica Holdings reports Q3 earnings beat; updates FY22 guidance

Oct. 28, 2022 6:03 AM ETU.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • U.S. Silica Holdings press release (NYSE:SLCA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.43 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $418.8M (+56.7% Y/Y) beats by $17.8M.
  • Overall tons sold of 4.624M for the third quarter of 2022 decreased 1% compared with 4.652M tons sold in the second quarter of 2022 and increased 16% when compared with the third quarter of 2021.
  • Contribution margin of $131.8M for the third quarter of 2022 increased 7% compared with $123.3M in the second quarter of 2022 and increased 98% when compared with the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $102.7M for the third quarter of 2022 increased 10% compared with $93.8M in the second quarter of 2022 and increased 158% when compared with the third quarter of 2021.
  • The Company remains focused on generating free cash flow and de-levering the balance sheet and intends on being operating cash flow positive in 2022, keeping an estimated $40-$50 million of capital expenditures within operating cash flow.

