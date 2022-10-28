Chart Industries reports mixed Q3 earnings; narrows FY22 and issues FY23 guidance

Oct. 28, 2022 6:09 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Chart Industries press release (NYSE:GTLS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.49 beats by $0.18.
  • Revenue of $412.1M (+25.5% Y/Y) misses by $34.99M.
  • "Record backlog of $2,254.1M (+104% Y/Y) is our eighth consecutive record backlog quarter, surpassing $2B for the first time in our history."
  • Reported gross margin as a percent of sales of 25.4%, the highest since the first quarter of 2021 (adjusted gross margin as a percent of sales of 27.3%).
  • Third quarter 2022 orders of $729.4M, including 71 orders each over $1M, a 108% increase compared to the third quarter 2021.
  • 2022 full-year sales guidance range of $1.65 billion to $1.70 billion vs. consensus $1.74B (prior guidance of $1.725 billion to $1.80 billion); associated 2022 full-year adjusted non-diluted EPS guidance is in the range of $5.00 to $5.25 vs. consensus $4.76 (prior guidance of $5.20 to 5.60) on 35.87 million shares outstanding (prior 35.86 million shares) and a tax rate of 17% (prior tax rate of 20%).
  • 2023 full-year sales outlook range of $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion vs. consensus $2.14B; associated 2023 full-year adjusted non-diluted EPS outlook is in the range of $7.50 to $8.50 vs. consensus $7.88 on 35.87 million shares outstanding and a tax rate of 19%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.