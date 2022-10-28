Fortis Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.71 beats by C$0.21, revenue of C$2.55B beats by C$160M
- Fortis press release (NYSE:FTS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.71 beats by C$0.21.
- Revenue of C$2.55B (+16.4% Y/Y) beats by C$160M.
- Invested capital expenditures of C$2.9 billion through September; C$4.0 billion annual capital plan on track
- Released 2023-2027 capital plan of C$22.3 billion, representing 6.2% rate base growth; no discrete equity funding required
- Outlook:
- The Corporation's C$22.3 billion five-year capital plan is expected to increase midyear rate base from $34.0 billion in 2022 to C$46.1 billion by 2027, translating into a five-year compound annual growth rate of 6.2%.
- Fortis expects its long-term growth in rate base will drive earnings that support dividend growth and reduce the Corporation's dividend payout ratio over time to be in line with historical levels. The dividend growth guidance of 4-6% annually through 2027 will also provide the flexibility to fund more capital with internally generated funds
