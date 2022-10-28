Carter's reports Q3 earnings miss; narrows FY22 and issues Q4 guidance

Oct. 28, 2022 6:19 AM ETCarter's, Inc. (CRI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Carter's press release (NYSE:CRI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.67 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $818.6M (-8.1% Y/Y) misses by $35.03M.
  • 2022 business outlook: For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the company projects: Net sales of approximately $845 million to $885 million vs. consensus of $963.82M; adjusted operating income of approximately $85 million to $115 million, compared to $137.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021; and adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $1.40 to $2.00, compared to $2.31 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 vs. consensus of $2.56.
  • For fiscal year 2022, the company projects: Net sales of approximately $3.145 billion to $3.185 billion vs. consensus of $3.29B; adjusted operating income of approximately $355 million to $385 million, compared to $500.8 million in fiscal 2021; and adjusted diluted earnings per share of approximately $6.05 to $6.65, compared to $7.87 in fiscal 2021 vs. consensus of $7.26.

