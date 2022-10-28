Tolmar wins auction for testosterone therapy Jatenzo under Clarus' bankruptcy proceedings
Oct. 28, 2022 6:27 AM ETClarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CRXTQ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tolmar Pharmaceuticals said it acquired all rights to testosterone therapy Jatenzo from Clarus Therapeutics (OTCPK:CRXTQ).
- After an auction process, Tolmar was selected as the winning bidder for Jatenzo (and certain related assets), and the sale was approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
- In September, Clarus had filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 in the bankruptcy court and wanted to pursue an auction and sale of its only commercial asset Jatenzo — which is approved to treat testosterone deficiency in men with certain medical conditions.
- "We have seen tremendous success in urology through our foundational therapy, ELIGARD, a market-leading product for advanced prostate cancer. This acquisition advances Tolmar's overall business strategy, provides substantial growth potential and helps advance our mission to advocate for patients through our therapies," said Tolmar President and CEO Anil D'Souza.
