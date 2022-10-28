Exxon Mobil Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45 beats by $0.65, revenue of $112.07B beats by $9.11B

Oct. 28, 2022 6:31 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Exxon Mobil press release (NYSE:XOM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45 beats by $0.65.
  • Revenue of $112.07B (+51.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.11B.
  • Grew earnings and cash flow from operating activities to $19.7 billion and $24.4 billion, respectively, as strong volume performance, including record refining volumes¹, rigorous cost control and higher natural gas realizations more than offset lower crude realizations and weaker industry refining margins
  • Delivered strong quarterly oil and gas production, including record Permian production of nearly 560,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day to better serve demand; year-on-year, total production increased 50,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day
  • Declared fourth-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share; paying out $15 billion in aggregate for the year

