Exxon Mobil Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45 beats by $0.65, revenue of $112.07B beats by $9.11B
- Exxon Mobil press release (NYSE:XOM): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.45 beats by $0.65.
- Revenue of $112.07B (+51.9% Y/Y) beats by $9.11B.
- Grew earnings and cash flow from operating activities to $19.7 billion and $24.4 billion, respectively, as strong volume performance, including record refining volumes¹, rigorous cost control and higher natural gas realizations more than offset lower crude realizations and weaker industry refining margins
- Delivered strong quarterly oil and gas production, including record Permian production of nearly 560,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day to better serve demand; year-on-year, total production increased 50,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day
- Declared fourth-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, an increase of $0.03 per share; paying out $15 billion in aggregate for the year
