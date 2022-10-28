Barnes Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line, revenue of $315M misses by $9.93M
Oct. 28, 2022 6:35 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Barnes Group press release (NYSE:B): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line.
- Revenue of $315M (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $9.93M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Barnes expects organic sales growth of 5% to 6% for the current year with negative foreign exchange of approximately 4%. Adjusted operating margin is now forecasted to be in the range of 11.5% to 12%, up modestly on the low end of our previous range due to the strong Aerospace Aftermarket. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.00 per share, down 2% to up 3% from 2021’s adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share vs. consensus of $1.96. The company forecasts capital expenditures of approximately $35 million and cash conversion of approximately 90% of net income. The adjusted effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 24.5%.
Comments