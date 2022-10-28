Barnes Group Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line, revenue of $315M misses by $9.93M

Oct. 28, 2022 6:35 AM ETBarnes Group Inc. (B)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Barnes Group press release (NYSE:B): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.49 in-line.
  • Revenue of $315M (-3.1% Y/Y) misses by $9.93M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Barnes expects organic sales growth of 5% to 6% for the current year with negative foreign exchange of approximately 4%. Adjusted operating margin is now forecasted to be in the range of 11.5% to 12%, up modestly on the low end of our previous range due to the strong Aerospace Aftermarket. Adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.90 to $2.00 per share, down 2% to up 3% from 2021’s adjusted earnings of $1.94 per share vs. consensus of $1.96. The company forecasts capital expenditures of approximately $35 million and cash conversion of approximately 90% of net income. The adjusted effective tax rate for 2022 is expected to be approximately 24.5%.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.