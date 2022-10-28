TAL Education ticks higher after surpassing earnings expectations

Oct. 28, 2022 6:38 AM ETTAL Education Group (TAL)By: Kevin P. Curran, SA News Editor

Despite a steep drop in sales from the prior year, a beat on lowered expectations for Tal Education (NYSE:TAL) prompted shares to trend higher on Friday.

For its fiscal second quarter, the Chinese education company posted EPADS of $0.04 and $294.1M. While the latter figure reflected an almost 80% drop from the prior year, both reports easily beat expectations.

"Our business has shown a healthy momentum in this quarter. We will continue to invest in learning services, learning content solutions and learning technology solutions to lay the foundation for long-term growth," CFO Alex Peng said. “We will continue to develop our current product and service portfolio, while, in alignment with our new mission and vision, exploring new initiatives in and beyond the learning solutions market."

Shares of the Beijing-based tech company rose 2.02% in premarket trading.

