CVEO GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.02, revenue of $184.2M beats by $10.39M, raises FY guidance
Oct. 28, 2022 6:40 AM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- CVEO press release (NYSE:CVEO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $184.2M (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $10.39M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million and free cash flow of $38.6 million.
Full Year 2022 Guidance: For the full year of 2022, Civeo is increasing its previously provided revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from prior view of $660M-$675M to $675M - $685M vs consensus of $679.79M and $110 million to $115 million from prior view of $95M-$105M, respectively. The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 capital expenditure guidance of $24 million to $29 million.
