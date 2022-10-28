CVEO GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.02, revenue of $184.2M beats by $10.39M, raises FY guidance

Oct. 28, 2022 6:40 AM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • CVEO press release (NYSE:CVEO): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.32 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $184.2M (+18.8% Y/Y) beats by $10.39M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $35.0 million and free cash flow of $38.6 million.

  • Full Year 2022 Guidance: For the full year of 2022, Civeo is increasing its previously provided revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from prior view of $660M-$675M to $675M - $685M  vs consensus of $679.79M and $110 million to $115 million from prior view of $95M-$105M, respectively. The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 capital expenditure guidance of $24 million to $29 million.

