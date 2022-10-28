nVent Electric Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.07, revenue of $745M beats by $35.8M, raises FY guidance
Oct. 28, 2022 6:46 AM ETnVent Electric plc (NVT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- nVent Electric press release (NYSE:NVT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $745M (+15.9% Y/Y) beats by $35.8M.
- Guidance: The company now estimates reported sales growth for full-year 2022 of 16% to 17% versus prior guidance of 14% to 16%. This new guidance range represents 18% to 19% organic sales growth versus prior guidance of 15% to 17% growth. The company now expects full-year 2022 EPS of $1.91 to $1.93 on a GAAP basis and adjusted EPS of $2.30 to $2.32 (consensus of $2.22) , versus prior guidance of $1.80 to $1.86 on a GAAP basis and adjusted EPS of $2.17 to $2.23. The company estimates reported sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 to be up 4% to 6%, which represents an increase of 9% to 11% on an organic basis.
- The company estimates fourth quarter 2022 EPS on a GAAP basis of $0.47 to $0.49 and adjusted EPS of $0.56 to $0.58 (consensus of $0.55) .
