BBVA Compass Bancshares Non-GAAP EPS of €0.29, net interest income of €5.26B
Oct. 28, 2022 6:52 AM ETBanco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- BBVA Compass Bancshares press release (NYSE:BBVA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.29.
- Net interest income of €5.26B (+40.3% Y/Y).
- The provisions or reversal of provisions line accumulated a negative balance of €241M as of September 30, 2022, mainly due to provisions for legal contingencies in Spain and was 2.2% below the accumulated figure in the same period of the last year.
- The Group's CET1 fully-loaded ratio stood at 12.45% as of September 30, 2022, maintaining a large management buffer over the Group's CET1 requirement (8.60%), and also above the Group's established target management range of 11.5-12.0% of CET1.
Comments