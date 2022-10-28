BBVA Compass Bancshares Non-GAAP EPS of €0.29, net interest income of €5.26B

Oct. 28, 2022 6:52 AM ETBanco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • BBVA Compass Bancshares press release (NYSE:BBVA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.29.
  • Net interest income of €5.26B (+40.3% Y/Y).
  • The provisions or reversal of provisions line accumulated a negative balance of €241M as of September 30, 2022, mainly due to provisions for legal contingencies in Spain and was 2.2% below the accumulated figure in the same period of the last year.
  • The Group's CET1 fully-loaded ratio stood at 12.45% as of September 30, 2022, maintaining a large management buffer over the Group's CET1 requirement (8.60%), and also above the Group's established target management range of 11.5-12.0% of CET1.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.