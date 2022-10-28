Colgate-Palmolive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.46B misses by $10M

Oct. 28, 2022 6:57 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Colgate-Palmolive press release (NYSE:CL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $4.46B (+1.1% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
  • CEO comment: “Looking ahead, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we intend to continue to execute against our strategy in order to drive value for all stakeholders.”
  • FY2022 Outlook: The company now expects net sales growth to be in the middle of the 1% to 4% range vs. consensus growth of 2.6%; raised its organic sales growth guidance for the year from 5% to 7% to 6% to 7%; On a GAAP basis, expects a decline in gross profit margin and double-digit earnings-per-share growth, and now expects advertising investment to be roughly flat; On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, still expects a decline in gross profit margin and now expects roughly flat advertising investment and a 7% to 8% earnings-per-share decline reflecting the incremental negative impact from foreign exchange due to the move in exchange rates since our second quarter earnings release.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.