Colgate-Palmolive Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.01, revenue of $4.46B misses by $10M
Oct. 28, 2022 6:57 AM ETColgate-Palmolive Company (CL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Colgate-Palmolive press release (NYSE:CL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.74 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $4.46B (+1.1% Y/Y) misses by $10M.
- CEO comment: “Looking ahead, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we intend to continue to execute against our strategy in order to drive value for all stakeholders.”
- FY2022 Outlook: The company now expects net sales growth to be in the middle of the 1% to 4% range vs. consensus growth of 2.6%; raised its organic sales growth guidance for the year from 5% to 7% to 6% to 7%; On a GAAP basis, expects a decline in gross profit margin and double-digit earnings-per-share growth, and now expects advertising investment to be roughly flat; On a non-GAAP (Base Business) basis, still expects a decline in gross profit margin and now expects roughly flat advertising investment and a 7% to 8% earnings-per-share decline reflecting the incremental negative impact from foreign exchange due to the move in exchange rates since our second quarter earnings release.
