Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) reported Friday that Q3 production declined for half the commodities it mines, and lowered full-year guidance on zinc, nickel and coal.

The company cited extreme weather in Australia, industrial action at nickel assets in Canada and Norway, and supply chain snags in Kazakhstan caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) now sees full-year zinc production at ~945K metric tons +/- 25K tons, nickel production at ~110K tons +/- 4K tons, and coal output at ~110M tons, +/- 4M; production guidance for all other commodities were unchanged from previous forecasts.

In the September quarter, copper output -14% Y/Y to 770.5K metric tons, zinc -18% at 699.6K tons, lead -21% to 136.9K tons, gold -15% to 504K oz, and silver -25% to 17.87M oz.

Q3 coal production +7% Y/Y at 81.9 tons, oil +16% at 4.82M boe, while cobalt production rose to 33.1K tons, nickel to 81.6K tons, and ferrochrome to 1.11M tons.

