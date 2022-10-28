Criteo S.A. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.05, revenue of $213M misses by $11.77M
Oct. 28, 2022
- Criteo S.A. press release (NASDAQ:CRTO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.53 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $213M (+0.9% Y/Y) misses by $11.77M.
- Q4 Outlook: Contribution ex-TAC between $275M and $280M bs. consensus of $315.75M, or year-over-year growth at constant-currency of +11% to +13%, including the contribution from our Iponweb acquisition; Adjusted EBITDA between $90M and $95M.
- FY2022 Outlook: Contribution ex-TAC to grow by 10% to 11% at constant currency, including the contribution from our IPONWEB acquisition; Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 28% to 29% of Contribution ex-TAC and a Free Cash Flow conversion rate of about 45% of Adjusted EBITDA.
