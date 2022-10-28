WisdomTree Investments Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 in-line, revenue of $72.4M beats by $0.13M

Oct. 28, 2022 7:09 AM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • WisdomTree Investments press release (NASDAQ:WETF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 in-line.
  • Revenue of $72.4M (-6.3% Q/Q) beats by $0.13M.
  • $70.9B of ending AUM, a decrease of 4.6% arising from market depreciation, partly offset by net inflows.
  • $1.7B of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our fixed income and U.S. equity products, partly offset by outflows from our commodity products.
  • 0.38% average advisory fee, a decrease of 1 basis point due to AUM mix shift.
  • 77.5% gross margin, a 1.7 point decrease from the previous quarter due to lower revenues.
  • 20.5% operating income margin, a 2.6 point decrease compared to our adjusted operating margin of 23.1% in the prior quarter due to lower revenues.

