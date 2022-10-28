LG Electronics reports Q3 results
- LG Electronics press release (OTC:LGEAF): Q3 net income KRW 336.5B.
- Revenue of KRW 21176.8B (+14.1% Y/Y).
- 3Q`22 Performance: Sales recorded KRW 7.5T, up 6% Y/Y led by turnaround from growth in Korea and continued growth in overseas markets decreased Y/Y due to logistics cost burden and increased marketing expense despite operating leverage effect.
- 4Q`22 Outlook: Efforts to accelerate top-line growth by expanding presence in the volume-zone, secure profitability by increasing selling price especially for premium products and improve cost structure through cost saving initiatives
