LG Electronics reports Q3 results

Oct. 28, 2022 7:21 AM ETLG Electronics Inc. (LGEAF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • LG Electronics press release (OTC:LGEAF): Q3 net income KRW 336.5B.
  • Revenue of KRW 21176.8B (+14.1% Y/Y).
  • 3Q`22 Performance: Sales recorded KRW 7.5T, up 6% Y/Y led by turnaround from growth in Korea and continued growth in overseas markets decreased Y/Y due to logistics cost burden and increased marketing expense despite operating leverage effect.
  • 4Q`22 Outlook: Efforts to accelerate top-line growth by expanding presence in the volume-zone, secure profitability by increasing selling price especially for premium products and improve cost structure through cost saving initiatives

