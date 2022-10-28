Emerge Commerce to amend existing credit facility

Oct. 28, 2022 7:30 AM ETEmerge Commerce Ltd. (ECOM:CA), EMCMFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Medium wide shot of male warehouse worker checking orders at computer workstation in warehouse

Thomas Barwick

  • Emerge Commerce (TSXV:ECOM:CA) is set to amend an existing credit facility for the facility to offer an extended term of up to an additional 21 months.
  • "We intend to use this time wisely to start reducing our debt with the lender," CEO Ghassan Halazon said.
  • The extension comprises of an initial 12-month term plus an additional 9-month extension option.
  • The debt will mature Jul. 27, 2024, considering an exercise of the extension option.
  • The e-commerce acquisition company and the lender have agreed to reduce the debt facility to $19M from $25M over the next 12 months.
  • Source: Press Release

