Emerge Commerce to amend existing credit facility
Oct. 28, 2022 7:30 AM ETEmerge Commerce Ltd. (ECOM:CA), EMCMFBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Emerge Commerce (TSXV:ECOM:CA) is set to amend an existing credit facility for the facility to offer an extended term of up to an additional 21 months.
- "We intend to use this time wisely to start reducing our debt with the lender," CEO Ghassan Halazon said.
- The extension comprises of an initial 12-month term plus an additional 9-month extension option.
- The debt will mature Jul. 27, 2024, considering an exercise of the extension option.
- The e-commerce acquisition company and the lender have agreed to reduce the debt facility to $19M from $25M over the next 12 months.
- Source: Press Release
Comments