NextEra Energy Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.05, revenue of $6.72B beats by $950M

Oct. 28, 2022 7:34 AM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • NextEra Energy press release (NYSE:NEE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $6.72B (+53.8% Y/Y) beats by $950M.
  • For 2022, NextEra Energy continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 vs. consensus of $2.88. For 2023 and 2024, NextEra Energy expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the ranges of $2.98 to $3.13 vs. consensus of $3.10 and $3.23 to $3.43 vs. consensus of $3.38. For 2025, NextEra Energy expects to grow 6% to 8% off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share expectations range, which translates to a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share. NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at an approximately 10% rate per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base.

