Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna COVID shots linked to heavy menstrual bleeding - EU panel

Oct. 28, 2022 7:36 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTX, MRNABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Covid-19 Vaccine

carmengabriela/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • A safety panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended on Friday the addition of heavy menstrual bleeding as a side effect of messenger-RNA-based vaccines developed by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).
  • The decision follows a review the EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) started early this year on reports of heavy menstrual bleeding and absence of menstruation in women who received either of the two vaccines.
  • It was unclear whether there was a causal link between the vaccines and the reports, the agency said at the time, adding that certain medical conditions, stress, and tiredness can lead to menstrual abnormalities.
  • The EU countries are currently rolling out the updated COVID-19 shots from the vaccine developers.

