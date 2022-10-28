NextEra Energy Partners GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.21, revenue of $302M misses by $74.99M
Oct. 28, 2022 7:38 AM ETNextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- NextEra Energy Partners press release (NYSE:NEP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.21.
- Revenue of $302M (+19.8% Y/Y) misses by $74.99M.
- Outlook:
- From a base of its fourth quarter 2021 distribution per common unit at an annualized rate of $2.83, NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect 12% to 15% growth per year in limited partner distributions per unit as being a reasonable range of expectations through at least 2025, subject to the usual caveats. NextEra Energy Partners expects the annualized rate of the fourth-quarter 2022 distribution that is payable in February 2023 to be in a range of $3.17 to $3.25 per common unit.
- NextEra Energy Partners continues to expect year-end 2022 run-rate adjusted EBITDA and CAFD in the ranges of $1.785 billion to $1.985 billion and $685 million to $775 million, respectively, reflecting calendar year 2023 contributions from the forecasted portfolio at the end of 2022.
