Numinus launches psychedelic-assisted therapy program for chronic/serious illness
Oct. 28, 2022 7:43 AM ETNuminus Wellness Inc. (NUMIF), NUMI:CABy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Numinus Wellness (OTCQX:NUMIF) on Friday said it launched its Ketamine for Chronic and Serious Medical Illness Program to provide the psychedelic therapy.
- The program will be introduced first in Numinus' clinics in Utah, British Columbia and Quebec and the company plans to expand to other clinics in later months.
- The program will offer ketamine-assisted therapy and care will be provided by professionals who are trained in chronic and serious medical illness.
- "Numinus' program addresses this gap by providing safe, evidence-based ketamine-assisted therapy that is specifically designed for this patient population and serves as an adjunct to patients' existing treatment," said Neil Barclay, VP, Product and Protocol Development, Numinus.
