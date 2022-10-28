Barnes Group (NYSE:B) said its adjusted earnings for Q3 were $0.49 a share, matching the consensus estimate.

The maker of aerospace and industrial parts said currency fluctuations had a negative effect on revenue when translated into U.S. dollars. Organic net sales grew 2%, but the exchange rate reduced the figure by 6%. The dollar’s value has risen compared with other currencies this year, weighing on the results of companies that sell products overseas.

Barnes’s revenue fell 3.1% revenue from a year earlier to $315 million, missing Wall Street estimates by $9.93 million. The company’s aerospace unit saw an 18% gain in sales to $111 million, but sales in its industrial segment fell 12% to $204 million.

“In the third quarter, Aerospace continued to deliver excellent performance driven by robust year-over-year growth in the aftermarket business,” Thomas J. Hook, president and CEO of Barnes, said in a statement. “At Industrial, performance remains challenged as persistent economic headwinds and operational challenges impact our results.”

Barnes estimated adjusted earnings for 2022 will be in a range of $1.90 to $2.00 a share, compared with 2021’s level of $1.94 per share and the consensus estimate of $1.96.

The company raised the low end of guidance for 2022 adjusted operating margin to a range of 11.5% to 12%, up from 11% to 12% previously, because of a stronger aftermarket for aerospace products.

Barnes this year has declined 26%, compared with a 16% drop for the S&P Mid-Cap 400 Index (SP400).

The company's stock rose this month after activist investor Irenic Capital was said to have bought an interest in Barnes as part of an effort to make board changes and explore a strategic review.