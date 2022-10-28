AbbVie Non-GAAP EPS of $3.66 beats by $0.10, revenue of $14.81B misses by $130M, raises dividend by 5%
Oct. 28, 2022 7:45 AM ET AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- AbbVie press release (NYSE:ABBV): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.66 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $14.81B (+3.3% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- Third quarter Global net revenues from the Immunology Portfolio were $7.651B, an increase of 14.6% on a reported basis, or 16.4% on an operational basis.
- U.S. Humira net revenues were $4.956B, an increase of 7.4%; Internationally, Humira net revenues were $603M, a decrease of 25.9% on a reported basis, or 16.8% on an operational basis, due to biosimilar competition.
- Global Skyrizi net revenues were $1.397B; Global Rinvoq net revenues were $695M.
- Confirms midpoint of 2022 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range and narrows range from $13.76-13.96 to $13.84-13.88 (vs. $13.86 consensus), which includes an unfavorable impact of $0.25 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the third quarter 2022.
- Announces 2023 dividend increase of 5.0%, beginning with dividend payable in February 2023.
