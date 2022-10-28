Wedbush Securities defended its positive view on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) during a rough stretch in general electric vehicle stocks.

Analyst Dan Ives and team note Rivian (RIVN) is ahead of some startups with the R1T and R1S already out on the road competing with GM’s all-new Hummer and Ford's F-150 lightning. Rivian is seen being on the path to be one of the EV players that will disrupt the auto industry over the next decade.

A key part of the bull thesis on Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is the key partnerships it has in place. Those partnerships are especially expected to fuel demand on the EDV side of the business through Amazon and Mercedes.

"With Amazon a 20% owner of the company, Rivian’s EV Delivery Van (named the RCV) is supplying Amazon with an order of 100k unit deliveries by 2025. The vehicle features common drive units, batteries, and electronic systems to the R1 using the skateboard platform and features two launch configurations. Honing in on the Amazon partnership representing a ~$7 billion estimated value of vehicle orders and LTR of services, we believe even further value could come from this partnership in the form of more vehicles in the distant future."

Rivian’s RCV is also expected to generate traction expanding further into the United States as well with partnerships from other companies as production grows.

Wedbush has an Outperform rating on RIVN and price target of $45, which works out to roughly 3X the 2025 revenue estimate.

Shares of RIVN fell 0.58% in premarket trading on Friday to $34.30 vs. the 52-week trading range of $19.25 to $179.47.