Imperial Oil reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 production guidance
Oct. 28, 2022 7:52 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO), IMO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil press release (NYSE:IMO): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$3.24 beats by C$0.39.
- Revenue of C$15.22B (+48.8% Y/Y) beats by C$1.7B.
- Cash flow from operating activities of C$3,089M.
- Upstream production of 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day driven by strong production at Kearl and Cold Lake.
- Petroleum product sales were 484,000 barrels per day, compared to 485,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2021.
- Imperial is increasing its full-year guidance at Cold Lake to between 140,000 to 145,000 gross barrels per day for 2022.
Comments