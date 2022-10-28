Imperial Oil reports Q3 earnings beat; raises FY22 production guidance

Oct. 28, 2022 7:52 AM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO), IMO:CABy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Imperial Oil press release (NYSE:IMO): Q3 GAAP EPS of C$3.24 beats by C$0.39.
  • Revenue of C$15.22B (+48.8% Y/Y) beats by C$1.7B.
  • Cash flow from operating activities of C$3,089M.
  • Upstream production of 430,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day driven by strong production at Kearl and Cold Lake.
  • Petroleum product sales were 484,000 barrels per day, compared to 485,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Imperial is increasing its full-year guidance at Cold Lake to between 140,000 to 145,000 gross barrels per day for 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.