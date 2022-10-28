Biogen slips amid reports of death linked to new Alzheimer’s drug
Oct. 28, 2022 8:00 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB), ESALY, ESALFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares dropped in the pre-market trading Friday after Stat News reported that the investigational Alzheimer's therapy lecanemab the company is advancing with its Japanese partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) (OTCPK:ESALF) may have contributed to the death of a patient in June.
- An early readout from a Phase 3 trial for the anti-amyloid antibody lifted the Alzheimer's-focused drug developers in September after Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) said that the study named Clarity AD which involved about 1,800 patients reached the primary goal.
- However, according to Stat, an investigator of the study reported the death, claiming that the event followed bleeding in the brain and concluded it was related to the experimental therapy.
- Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) disagreed, pointing to other possible factors, including multiple falls, a heart attack, and mini stroke-like events as reasons for the death.
- Read: After the FDA approved Aduhelm, another Alzheimer's therapy developed by Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) in 2021, Lane Simonian, an Alzheimer's disease researcher, wrote that patients taking the anti-amyloid drug could develop serious adverse effects such as brain swelling and micro-bleeds.
