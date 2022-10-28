First Hawaiian GAAP EPS of $0.54 in-line, revenue of $208.6M beats by $45.78M
Oct. 28, 2022
- First Hawaiian press release (NASDAQ:FHB): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.54 in-line.
- Revenue of $208.6M (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $45.78M.
- The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 7.78%, 11.79%, and 12.92%, respectively, on September 30, 2022, compared with 7.54%, 11.98%, and 13.14%, respectively, on June 30, 2022.
- During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, we recorded a $3.2M provision for credit losses. In the quarter ended June 30, 2022, we recorded a $1.0M provision for credit losses.
- The efficiency ratio was 54.0% and 57.3% for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively.
