Piper Sandler Non-GAAP EPS of $2.32 beats by $0.28, revenue of $331.75M beats by $10.15M

Oct. 28, 2022 8:05 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Piper Sandler press release (NYSE:PIPR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.32 beats by $0.28.
  • Revenue of $331.75M (-25.5% Y/Y) beats by $10.15M.
  • "Results for the quarter demonstrate the benefits and durability of our diversified and scaled business as net revenues exceeded $330 million despite the ongoing challenging market backdrop," said Chad R. Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on our long-term growth, and in October, we closed on the acquisition of DBO Partners to grow our technology investment banking practice and further enhance our advisory business."

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.