Piper Sandler Non-GAAP EPS of $2.32 beats by $0.28, revenue of $331.75M beats by $10.15M
Oct. 28, 2022 8:05 AM ETPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Piper Sandler press release (NYSE:PIPR): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.32 beats by $0.28.
- Revenue of $331.75M (-25.5% Y/Y) beats by $10.15M.
- "Results for the quarter demonstrate the benefits and durability of our diversified and scaled business as net revenues exceeded $330 million despite the ongoing challenging market backdrop," said Chad R. Abraham, chairman and chief executive officer. "We remain focused on our long-term growth, and in October, we closed on the acquisition of DBO Partners to grow our technology investment banking practice and further enhance our advisory business."
