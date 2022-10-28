Cumulus Media GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.04, revenue of $233.5M beats by $1.07M

Oct. 28, 2022 8:08 AM ETCumulus Media Inc. (CMLS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cumulus Media press release (NASDAQ:CMLS): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.45 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $233.5M (-1.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.07M.
  • Increased third quarter EBITDA by 2% Y/Y, from $45.8M to $46.6M.
  • "Looking ahead, we will continue to rigorously implement our plan, which includes: furthering our multi-platform evolution; supporting growth of multiple, profitable digital businesses; reducing our fixed cost base; investing in high-ROI internal initiatives; maintaining a disciplined approach to M&A, including enhancing cash generation from non-core asset monetization; bolstering liquidity; reducing net leverage; and optimizing a multi-pronged capital allocation strategy."

