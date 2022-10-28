Bed Bath & Beyond dips as it files to offer additional shares under $150M ATM program
Oct. 28, 2022 8:16 AM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares fell 5% Friday morning after the omnichannel retailer filed to offer additional shares under its existing at the market offering program with a maximum aggregate offering amount of up to $150M.
- Under the ATM Program, which initially launched on August 31, 2022, the retailer sold an aggregate of 12M shares for gross proceeds of ~$75M.
- The potential net proceeds from the additional issuance and sale of shares are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including to drive immediate strategic priorities such as rebalancing the company's assortment and inventory, and addressing the company's debt.
- Earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) named Sue Gove as president and CEO
