INEO announces marketed public offering of up to C$2M and and non-brokered note of up to C$1M

Oct. 28, 2022 8:22 AM ETINEO Tech Corp. (INEOF), INEO:CABy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • INEO Tech (OTCQB:INEOF) has filed a preliminary short form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, in connection with a proposed marketed public offering of units of the Co., at a price of $0.12/Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2M.
  • Concurrent with the Offering, the Co. intends to complete a $1M non-brokered private placement of unsecured promissory notes to Pathfinder Asset Management.
  • The Co. will issue purchasers of the notes bonus shares equal to 20% of the principal amount of the Notes divided by $0.14.
  • The Co. intends to use the net proceeds for the manufacturing and deployment of the INEO Welcoming System to existing and future customers, working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • The Offering is expected to close on November 17, 2022.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.