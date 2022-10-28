After two consecutive days of mixed performances, the futures are pointing to a dip at the start of Friday's trading, with the Nasdaq once again feeling the strongest downward pressure. Here are some stocks to watch for Friday:

Apple ( NASDAQ: AAPL edged past expectations. Revenue climbed 8% from last year to reach $90.15B -- topping consensus by nearly $1.4B. This came as iPhone sales advanced nearly 10% from last year. Looking ahead, AAPL said its Q1 sales rate would likely decelerate compared to Q4.

Intel (INTC) advanced in premarket action, climbing almost 7% after the semiconductor maker exceeded projections on both its top and bottom lines. The company also cut its full-year revenue guidance, citing "continued macroeconomic headwinds," but revealed that it is launching an effort to cut expenses by up to $10B by 2025.

Earnings news also gave a lift to Exxon Mobil (XOM). Shares of the oil giant rose about 2% before the opening bell, as the company gathered a record quarterly profit of $19.66B. The firm's top and bottom lines also surpassed analysts' predictions.

Rival oil major Chevron (CVX) posted better-than-expected results as well. The company breezed by projections with revenue that jumped 49% from last year to reach $66.6B -- more than $5B above consensus.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) reported mixed results for its latest quarter. The company edged past expectations with its earnings figure. However, CL came up shy on revenue, as foreign currency exchange and inflation cut into the top line.

In other news, the headlines continue to swirl around Twitter, as the social media giant becomes a private company. New owner Elon Musk reportedly plans to take over the firm's CEO position after firing its previous management regime.